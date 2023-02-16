The rise of at-home Botox, fillers and skincare that mimic aesthetic procedures

SINGAPORE – It started with “Botox in a bottle”. The term, first popularised on TikTok in 2020, describes how some topical skincare products are supposedly able to replicate the effects of this injectable.

With more than 47 million views to date, the hashtag #botoxinabottle features dozens of videos that show how mixing two serums – Argireline Solution 10% and Matrixyl 10% + HA by skincare brand The Ordinary – can dissolve fine lines and wrinkles as effectively as Botox, and at a mere fraction of the cost.