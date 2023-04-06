SMU graduates to get transcript of co-curricular activities and skills learnt, starting in 2025

SINGAPORE – Students from Singapore Management University (SMU) will soon have a transcript recording their co-curricular activities and the skills they have learnt – a first among universities in Singapore – in a move to go beyond academic grades.

The graduating class of 2025 will be the first to receive this co-curricular transcript, which will complement the academic transcript that they receive upon graduation.

The co-curricular transcript was announced on Thursday at a symposium held by SMU on the topics of holistic education and skill sets that employers are looking for.

Speaking at the event, SMU president Lily Kong said the transcript will indicate the extent to which a graduate has demonstrated “learning outcomes”, or skills and knowledge, through their co-curricular activities.

These have three achievement levels – exposure, integration and transformation – to indicate a “progressively more impactful experience”, she said.

The learning outcomes are: disciplinary, multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary knowledge; intellectual and creative skills; interpersonal skills; global citizenship; and personal mastery.

Students who show strong growth in these areas will earn digital badges showcasing their skills and achievements. The badges can be used by the graduates on their social media platforms – for example, in their LinkedIn profiles.

Professor Kong said the aim was to promote a culture of meaningful reflection, and guide students in deepening and documenting their learning.

“In so doing, we empower students to enhance their self-awareness, reflect on what it is they are learning and articulate areas of personal growth,” she added.

Information for the transcript is drawn from the Integrated Co-Curricular Management System, an online platform that SMU piloted two years ago for students to document their learning experiences and submit reflections, and for instructors to provide feedback.

SMU said that feedback collected by its co-curriculum development unit in September 2022 from more than 200 second-year students showed that about 97.5 per cent of them strongly agreed or agreed that a formal record documenting their co-curricular involvement should be issued by the university upon graduation.

Prof Kong said SMU has always encouraged students to engage in experiential learning, adding: “Oftentimes, the really valuable lessons in life take place outside of the classroom.

“In fact, SMU was the first local university to introduce both internship and community service as graduation requirements – 23 years ago at our inception. All our undergraduates are required to complete at least 10 weeks of internship and a minimum of 80 hours of community service. The vast majority of our graduates do more than that.”

Beyond these mandatory requirements, SMU students can choose from opportunities like global exposure programmes or project-based learning, or join student organisations that span the arts, sports, student leadership and special interest areas.

“However, the learning from these experiences should not be left to chance alone,” said Prof Kong. “Rather, these experiences can be carefully and intentionally curated and aligned with clearly defined learning objectives.”