More fresh university grads in full-time work with higher pay: Survey

SINGAPORE - More university graduates secured full-time jobs with higher pay in 2022, as Singapore’s economy continued to grow and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest graduate employment survey released on Monday showed that 87.5 per cent of fresh graduates in the labour force were in full-time permanent roles, compared with 84 per cent in 2021.

The median gross monthly salary among fresh graduates in full-time permanent jobs also rose, from $3,800 in 2021 to $4,200 in 2022, results of the Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey 2022 showed.

Overall, 93.8 per cent of university graduates found permanent, freelance or part-time jobs within six months of graduation in 2022, a slight dip from 94.4 per cent in 2021.

Fewer graduates – 4.5 per cent – were also in part-time or temporary work, compared with 8.7 per cent in 2021. The figure was 22.3 per cent in 2020, when Singapore experienced its worst economic recession since independence.

But their unemployment rate inched up from 5.6 per cent in 2021 to 6.2 per cent in 2022.

Graduates from several sectors, including information and digital technologies, health sciences and engineering, recorded the highest proportions in full-time permanent jobs. Those from information and digital technologies courses continued to take home the highest pay at $5,625, up from $5,000 in 2021.

Some 12,100 fresh graduates from full-time programmes in National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and Singapore University of Social Sciences participated in the 2022 survey, representing a response rate of 75.8 per cent.

They were surveyed by the four universities on their employment status as at Nov 1, 2022, about six months after the completion of their final examinations.

The surveys for Singapore Institute of Technology and Singapore University of Technology and Design are ongoing and the results will be released at a later date.

Singapore’s economy expanded by 3.6 per cent for the whole of 2022, down from 8.9 per cent in 2021. Policymakers expect gross domestic product to grow between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2023.

Observers said the slight increase in unemployment among fresh university graduates is not worrying, taking into account the broader global outlook.