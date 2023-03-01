Fourth content-based A-level subject to be dropped from university admission score

SINGAPORE – Changes are under way to reduce the stakes of the A-level examinations and free up space for students to explore their interests, as well as enable adults to pursue a degree at later stages in their lifelong learning journey.

From 2026, students from junior colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will not need to count their fourth content-based subject in their university admissions, unless it improves their score, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday during the debate on his ministry’s budget.

Mid-year exams will also be gradually removed for JC and MI students from 2024, in line with the scrapping of such exams at the primary and secondary levels by 2023.

To give students more leeway to pursue issues of interest without worrying about results, the subject Project Work (PW) will be removed from the calculation of their university admission score, for the JC1 intake in 2024. They will be given a pass or fail, instead of letter grades.

Mr Chan announced these changes in Parliament, in response to Mr Baey Yam Keng (Tampines GRC) and Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) who asked if MOE plans to review the A-level curriculum.

“Over the years, we have gradually reduced curricular content to free up more time and space for the development of 21st Century Competencies, or 21CC. Today, the curricular content of most of our A-level syllabuses is already similar or narrower than the international syllabuses used as benchmarks for comparison,” said Mr Chan.

“It is not possible to reduce curricular content further without compromising the overall rigour,” he added.

Today, JC and MI students generally take four content-based subjects – typically three H2 and one H1 subject – along with General Paper (GP) and PW. They may also take Mother Tongue language.

Their performances across these subjects are considered for admission to the autonomous universities. MI offers a three-year route to the A levels instead of two years for JC students.

“Our students have done well in PW over the years. Making PW a pass/fail subject now encourages our students to exercise greater agency and creativity in areas of interests, rather than be driven by grades,” said Mr Chan. A pass for the subject will be required to be eligible for admission to the autonomous universities.

These changes mean that the maximum university admission score would be 70, instead of the current 90.