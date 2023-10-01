Smooth journey for travellers despite Sunday closure of Bukit Panjang LRT service

SINGAPORE – Commuters on Sunday were not inconvenienced by the full-day closure of the 13-station Bukit Panjang LRT line as alternative transport options like shuttle buses ran smoothly.

The closure paved the way for the line’s Operations Control Centre (OCC) to move to an interim centre, with the existing centre to undergo upgrading works which will last three years.

The OCC, in service since 1999, controls and monitors the signalling, power supply and communications systems, as well as station facilities of the line.

On Sunday, a free shuttle bus service plied the LRT Service B route. Commuters could also tap existing bus services.

The shuttle bus service, with a start point near Choa Chu Kang bus interchange, operated smoothly when The Straits Times turned up at 9.30am, with a wait time of about eight minutes between buses.

An average of 15 people boarded the bus each time. Mr Tan Kim Kiat, 37, who was heading to Bukit Panjang, said it was not much of a hassle since the wait was short.

“I expected there to be a crowd but I think it’s better than what I thought because there are a lot of buses,” he added.

On the bus, a marshal announced the stops for passengers who were unsure.

The situation was likewise smooth at the other start point near Bukit Panjang interchange.