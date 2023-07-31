Bukit Panjang LRT to have shorter hours in August, shut for a day in October for renewal work

SINGAPORE - Rail services on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) system will end an hour early over two weekends in August and stop for a full day in October.

This is to allow upgrading work to be done on its ageing Operations Control Centre (OCC), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday.

LTA said services on the 13-station BPLRT will end an hour earlier, at 10.30pm, on Aug 12, 13, 19 and 20.

This will be followed by a full-day stoppage of services on Oct 1 – a Sunday.

The rail line’s OCC has been running since 1999, the year the BPLRT – the third-oldest line after the North-South and East-West MRT lines – started operations.

It controls and monitors the signalling, power supply and communications systems, as well as station facilities of the BPLRT network.

LTA said the upgrading work would be carried out progressively to reduce inconvenience to commuters.

It includes moving the line to an interim OCC to allow the existing centre to be upgraded.

The line, run by SMRT Trains, will revert to the original centre when the upgrade is completed in three years.

The early closures in August will allow the interim centre to be tested and commissioned, while the full-day stoppage on Oct 1 will enable the migration of the system to the interim centre, said LTA.

On the two August weekends when service hours will be shortened, commuters wishing to continue their journeys after 10.30pm can take buses that serve Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang.

These include bus services 67, 171, 920, 922, 960, 963, 972, 972M, 973, 974, and 976.

An extra shuttle bus service will run along the LRT’s Service B route, via Petir station, during the Oct 1 closure, said LTA.

The upgrade of the OCC is part of a continuing renewal of the BPLRT scheduled for completion by 2026 – two years after an original 2024 target.

When completed, the BPLRT will have 19 new light rail vehicles and 13 retrofitted ones, as well as improved signalling and power systems and condition-monitoring capabilities.