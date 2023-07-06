SMRT launches AI-based video system to improve commuter safety on Bukit Panjang LRT

SINGAPORE – An artificial intelligence-powered video analytics system has been rolled out on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) Line, to watch out for people falling onto the train tracks at stations.

Launched on Thursday at an event held at the BPLRT depot at Junction 10, the iSafe system is the latest effort by rail operator SMRT to improve passenger safety.

The system analyses the video feed from the 104 cameras installed at station platforms across the 13 LRT stops around the clock. It will alert SMRT staff when it detects a person on the tracks or someone loitering near the platform edge.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said at the launch that while track intrusions are rare, they can have serious consequences. She added that the transport community, including the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators, is always looking for ways to minimise such incidents.

LRT station platforms have fixed barriers, with gaps for passengers to board and alight from trains. Dr Khor has said there is insufficient space on the platforms to install platform screen doors, which are in place at all above-ground MRT stations.

Over the past decade, there have been two deaths and one injury arising from passengers falling onto LRT tracks.

SMRT said iSafe has picked up one track intrusion – on July 2 – since the system started operations on July 1. The operator did not give further details on the incident when asked.

According to SMRT, iSafe is now 99.8 per cent accurate in detecting track intrusions.

SMRT expects the accuracy rate to improve with use as the software learns from real-life data.

This includes being able to identify whether an object that is on the edge of a station platform or on the track is human. Currently, the system watches out for features like the head and torso to identify people.

Video information from the stations is relayed via fibre-optic cables at nearly real-time speed to the line’s operations control centre located at the Ten Mile Junction LRT Depot.

When the system picks up a track intrusion, it will sound an alarm at the control centre. Staff will also get visual cues in the form of a pop-up window showing a screenshot of the intrusion with the person clearly marked out, along with a real-time CCTV feed of the situation on the ground.

After SMRT staff confirm that there is an actual track intrusion, traction power will be shut down to stop trains running on the tracks.

While it takes mere seconds to reinstate power to get the trains moving, SMRT said the time needed to address an intrusion depends on the situation, for instance whether a person on the track is injured and cannot be safely moved.