SingPost marks Year of the Dragon with stamps, postcards, collector’s sheet

SINGAPORE - A dragon-themed stamp set, a special collector’s sheet and postcards featuring the mythical beast are among the memorabilia SingPost is launching to mark the Chinese Year of the Dragon in 2024.

The dragon-themed stamp set will go on sale from Jan 5 and is the fifth instalment in SingPost’s Chinese Zodiac series, said SingPost on Jan 4.

Artist Lim An-Ling designed the entire series, which began in 2020 with the Year of the Rat.

There are two stamps in this year’s stamp set: a 1st local stamp of a blue dragon set against a white backdrop (52 cents) and a pricier blue stamp, with a white dragon centre-piece ($2).

Envelopes affixed with both stamps and cancelled with a special Zodiac Dragon postmark will be sold at $4.05, while a presentation pack containing both stamps can be bought for $5.10.

Collectors can pick up the special collector’s sheet for $19.15 to receive a $10 stamp framed by four intertwined dragons, in a riff on traditional Chinese paper cuttings. The sheet, designed by Mr Andy Koh, also comes with a set of eight red packets.