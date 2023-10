From his Eunos Road headquarters, Singapore Post group chief executive officer Vincent Phang often glances out of his window to watch the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s F-15s and F-16s rumbling low overhead as they come in to land at Paya Lebar Air Base.

The former flight engineer has scaled-down models of these warplanes on his desk. From his days as the second man in the F-16 cockpit, he knows that every time an aircraft touches down without incident, it is considered a good landing.