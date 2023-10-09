SingPost issues stamps commemorating 165 years of postal services in Singapore

SINGAPORE - SingPost on Monday began issuing a set of five stamps to commemorate 165 years of postal services in Singapore.

Priced from 60 cents to $1.50, the stamps showcase the transformation of Singapore’s postal services from the island’s colonial days to the globally connected city it is today, “featuring key developments of the postal service over the years”, said SingPost.

“From humble beginnings, postal services have evolved into a global network that connects Singapore to people and businesses across the globe,” said SingPost’s Singapore chief executive Neo Su Yin.

“Today, SingPost is embracing change and innovating for the future to continue playing a vital role in our society, delivering relevant essential services for the nation,” she added.

Illustrated by designer Wong Wui Kong, the five designs feature the following themes:

1. The Colonial Heritage - An independent postal department was formally established in 1858.

2. The First Airmail Arrives - The first airmail landed in Singapore in 1919.

3. Making Every Delivery Count - The first postal codes were introduced in 1950.

4. Integrating New Technologies - A self-help smart locker station, known as POPStation, was launched in 2013.

5. A Smarter and A More Sustainable Future - SingPost will continue to embrace technology and sustainability through innovation.