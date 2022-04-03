Singaporean in Poland helps feed and transport Ukrainian refugees

SINGAPORE - While there have been reports of foreigners taking up arms on behalf of Ukraine, a Singaporean man has decided to travel to Poland to offer assistance to refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

Mr Priveen Suraj Santhakumar has been helping humanitarian groups along the Poland-Ukraine border over the past week, feeding Ukrainians who are fleeing the fighting and crossing into Poland.

"Many are children. They spent at least five days walking to the border. Many of them went without food for several days.

"My duty is to prepare hot meals and serve them," the 34-year-old told Tamil Murasu this week. His story was also published in Tabla, a weekly English language newspaper published by Tamil Murasu.

Mr Priveen flew from Singapore to Warsaw, Poland's capital, on March 24.

"It is not my intention to take up arms to fight alongside the Ukrainian people," he said.

"As a former staff nurse, my desire was to travel to Ukraine to offer medical assistance, but that involved countless paperwork.

"So I decided to go to Poland to extend my assistance to humanitarian groups that are helping with the refugee situation."

He has been volunteering with the Rotary Club of Poland. His responsibilities include transporting Ukrainian refugees into Poland and serving them meals.

"We once drove eight hours from Warsaw to Lviv (in western Ukraine) to transport about 100 refugees to Poland," he said.

"I met a teenager with two younger siblings who had journeyed from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to Lviv. Their parents had stayed on to fight the Russian troops.

"The siblings had no money or food. We found them huddled in an abandoned shophouse in Lviv and helped bring them into Poland."

For Mr Priveen, who runs a cleaning business in Singapore, this is his first humanitarian mission overseas.

He previously volunteered with several local organisations and supported Singapore's Covid-19 operations as a locum nurse.

But the experience did not quite prepare him physically and mentally for the harsh realities of the humanitarian crisis.

"It is freezing cold in Poland. The temperature is about 2 deg C. I am trying to keep warm while helping the refugees," said Mr Priveen.

"They are constantly streaming in, and the volunteer groups are short-handed. We are continually working round the clock to prepare hot meals and beverages for the refugees.

"I have talked to many refugees. Most crossed into Poland on foot and had to wait at the border for almost 12 hours while their papers were processed by the Polish authorities.

"We are working very hard to ensure everyone has a meal before they carry on with their journey in the cold," he added.