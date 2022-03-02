Singaporean helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland, cooking meals for them

Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
18 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Charanjit Walia, a 64-year-old Singaporean and former restaurateur who has been living in Poland on a temporary resident visa for the past 25 years, is on the ground at the border with Ukraine, offering support to refugees streaming across a checkpoint.

"What I am doing at the border is to make sure no one is hungry," he told The Straits Times late Tuesday (March 1) night. "My mission is to feed the poor, needy and homeless. It's my seva as a Sikh." Seva means to help or do service in Sanskrit.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top