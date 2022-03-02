Singaporean helps Ukrainian refugees in Poland, cooking meals for them

SINGAPORE - Charanjit Walia, a 64-year-old Singaporean and former restaurateur who has been living in Poland on a temporary resident visa for the past 25 years, is on the ground at the border with Ukraine, offering support to refugees streaming across a checkpoint.

"What I am doing at the border is to make sure no one is hungry," he told The Straits Times late Tuesday (March 1) night. "My mission is to feed the poor, needy and homeless. It's my seva as a Sikh." Seva means to help or do service in Sanskrit.