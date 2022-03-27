Singapore-born photojournalist still in Kyiv, Ukraine

SINGAPORE - While many fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion on Feb 24, freelance photojournalist Mathias Heng boarded a bus in Poland that took him across the border to get him closer to the war zone.

On Feb 28, the Singapore-born Australian, 56, crossed the border from Warsaw in Poland to Lviv, Ukraine, then took a train to Kyiv. He arrived in the city on March 1.

Speaking to The Sunday Times last week about life in Kyiv, Mr Heng, who has 37 years of experience covering wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea, said he felt compelled to leave the safety of his home in Paris, where he is based, to travel to the Ukrainian capital.

"If there are no photos out there showing people what's happening, then nobody knows what's happening. So I suppose I have to be here, and it's what I do best," he said.

"It's important to show the human faces behind what's happening in hope that the world will stop the war and we can have world peace.

"With more voices, I think the message becomes more impactful," he said over the phone.

He was nursing a cough, and explained that he was recovering from a cold he caught while taking pictures on the front line north of Kyiv where dusty conditions, sleeping on the floor, if at all, and eating poorly were the norm.

"If you go to the front line, you will witness civilians being targeted and bodies on the road that haven't been claimed. The front-line troops are fighting tirelessly to uphold their country," said Mr Heng.

Although Russian state media claimed that only military infrastructure is being targeted, hospitals, schools, apartments and offices across Ukraine have been reduced to rubble.

This means that there are days when Mr Heng's plans to cover the action are thwarted for safety reasons. He works out logistics including travel around Kyiv with locals and fixers.

"We were supposed to get in right into the front line the other day, but we had to stop because of heavy bombardments. If we went in, it would have been suicidal," said Mr Heng, who recalled getting as close as about 2km to 3km from the shelling and firing

"The shelling was really loud. But then again, when you're in a car, you don't know where the bomb's going to land so that was my fear," he said.