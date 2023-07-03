Range of measures used to control population of invasive rock pigeons in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A range of measures is used to control the population of rock pigeons in Singapore – an invasive species which competes with native pigeons for resources – including tree pruning to remove places to roost, and repellents to discourage the feral bird from landing on buildings.

However, with approximately 190,000 rock pigeons crowding the heartland, population control measures also include culling and poisoning.

These steps are seen as too extreme by some members of the public and animal welfare groups such as the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

On May 22, 30 pigeons, either dead or unconscious, were found on grass patches in Yishun Avenue 11.

Some upset residents contacted Acres and Nee Soon Town Council, which said there had been a “scheduled pigeon treatment” to manage the pigeon population, as it had caused hygiene problems and inconveniences to residents.