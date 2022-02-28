Singapore strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine: PM Lee

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24 after months of tensions at the border, with Russian troops massing and conducting military exercises. Its actions have been widely condemned by countries around the world.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had earlier on Monday spoken in Parliament about the situation in Ukraine, and PM Lee noted that eight years ago, then-Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam did the same when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

"The lessons for us, then and now, are stark. When treaties and diplomacy fail, we cannot rely on others to protect us. We must never lose the capability to defend ourselves," he said.

Singapore's best deterrent against aggressors is national service and a strong and operationally ready Singapore Armed Forces, he added.

As a small country, Singapore has to maintain good relations with all countries big and small, he said.

It does not choose sides but instead "(charts) its our own course based on consistent principles and long-term national interests".

Singapore must also remain united and cohesive, said Mr Lee, who highlighted that domestic politics must "stop at our shores".

"We have been lucky to enjoy peace and stability now for more than 50 years. Russia's attack on Ukraine reminds us how precious this is, and how important it is for all of us who call Singapore home to work together to preserve this happy state of affairs," he said.

