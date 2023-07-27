Singapore scientist elected as co-chair of top UUN climate body

SINGAPORE – Associate Professor Winston Chow was on Thursday evening elected as a co-chair of the United Nations’ top climate science body – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – making him the first Singaporean to take up the role.

The IPCC looks into the scientific basis of climate change, its impact and future risk, as well as outlines possible options for countries to cut their greenhouse gas emissions and implementing suitable adaptation measures.

Its reports help governments to develop climate-related policies and contribute to global climate action under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

As a developing country co-chair, Prof Chow, a climate change scientist, will contribute to Working Group II, which focuses on climate change impact and adaptation measures - as part of its seventh assessment report cycle.

Prof Chow is specialises in urban climate and is a Lee Kong Chian Research Fellow based in Singapore Management University’s College of Integrative Studies. He has been a principal investigator for the multi-institute Cooling Singapore initiative since 2017, and leads interdisciplinary research on how Singapore’s urban climate risks will change as its climate warms.

The elections of various top positions were held from Tuesday and are expected to conclude on Friday in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.

Congratulating Prof Chow, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Facebook: “With his experience, I am confident that he will serve the IPCC well.

“A/P Chow will contribute towards a better understanding of the impact of climate change, and the continued development of resilient climate adaptation solutions.”