As a city state and global trade hub, Singapore is used to coping with, and overcoming, resource supply disruptions. Because it has limited land, the nation has to import most of its food and energy and has invested heavily to reduce reliance on water imports.

Boosting resilience to supply shocks is a key policy focus for the Government, and the threats from climate change only add to the challenges. Here are some examples of what the Government and industry have been doing.