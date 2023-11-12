Singapore is a prime target for scammers. Here’s how you can stay safe

You’re rushing through your daily routine. Suddenly, your day takes a consequential turn: A “friend” calls asking for money; a social media ad tempts you with cheap seafood; a job listing offers extra income.

You respond and, before you know it, you’ve become one of the 22,339 individuals in Singapore who got scammed in the first half of 2023.

Despite a growing awareness of scams, many are still falling prey to scammers. And the situation is getting worse.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) figures reveal that from January to June 2023, the number of scam cases grew by 64.5 per cent compared with the same period in 2022.