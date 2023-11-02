I don’t dare to use WhatsApp Web any more, says man whose account was used to scam friend

SINGAPORE - Mr Louis did not think much when he received a WhatsApp message from his close friend Amer Shazally Rosni on Wednesday afternoon asking for a $3,500 loan, and sent the money immediately via PayNow.

But “Mr Amer” texted again, asking for the money to be transferred to another account as he could not access his bank account.

Mr Louis, a sales specialist who was busy with a customer at work then, followed the instructions and made another transfer of $3,500 to the account specified by “Mr Amer”.

Alarm bells went off in Mr Louis’ head only when “Mr Amer” sent another WhatsApp message asking for more money.

“I suspected something was off only after I made the second transfer of $3,500, when the scammer said it was not enough,” said the 38-year-old, who declined to give his surname.

Mr Louis immediately called Mr Amer, who is also his colleague. Mr Amer said he had not sent any of the WhatsApp messages.

It was only then that they realised that a scammer had accessed Mr Amer’s WhatsApp account and messaged seven people in his contacts asking for money.

The scammer even archived the chats with these people, so Mr Amer would not notice these conversations happening in the background. Archived chats on the popular messaging app do not show up in the list of chats and are accessible in a separate folder.

Mr Louis said he felt “sian” (a Hokkien term used to indicate the feeling of being caught in a bothersome situation). He told The Straits Times that he would be able to recover the $3,500 sent to his colleague, but he does not think he will get the rest of the money he transferred to the scammer.

To Mr Amer’s knowledge, Mr Louis was the only one who transferred money to the scammer.

The 37-year-old, who works in the automotive industry, said: “I realised only when Louis called me, asking me if I received any money. I was a bit shocked, and panicked also.”

He recalled scanning a QR code to log in to the WhatsApp Web on his laptop on Wednesday morning.

Mr Amer said he logged out of all his linked devices at about 6pm that evening and used WhatsApp only on his mobile phone after that.

“I don’t dare to use WhatsApp Web any more,” he added.

Mr Amer and Mr Louis have filed police reports. The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are under way.