Singapore and Kenya sign three new deals, agree to ratify investment treaty soon

NAIROBI - Singapore and Kenya have agreed to ratify a bilateral investment treaty and an avoidance of double taxation agreement that had been signed earlier, paving the way for greater trade and investment activity between the two countries.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Kenyan President William Ruto also witnessed the inking of three deals between both sides on sustainability, skills development, and the digital economy.

The signings took place at the State House in Nairobi, after a welcome ceremony for PM Lee and meetings, during which the two leaders reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between both countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) on climate change will see the two countries collaborate on carbon credits and greenhouse gas reduction under Article 6 of the United Nations’ Paris climate agreement.

Article 6 encourages countries to work together voluntarily to pursue more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions under their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The other two MOUs will see Singapore and Kenya expand cooperation in the information and communications technology space to new areas such as cybersecurity, as well as in skills development through knowledge sharing and capacity-building activities.

At a press conference following their meeting, PM Lee said he welcomes the ratification of the bilateral agreement treaty and avoidance of double taxation agreement as soon as possible, which will send a strong signal to businesses and provide clarity and assurance on cross-border transactions and investment.

The two leaders had agreed during their meeting to speed up the operationalisation of the two agreements, which were signed when then-Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Kenya in 2018.

The investment treaty will grant Singapore investors protections such as non-discriminatory treatment compared with other foreign investments, protection from illegal seizure of property and the freedom to transfer capital and returns in and out of the country, among other things.

On the sustainability agreement, PM Lee called climate change an existential challenge for all countries. As such, the carbon credits agreement is one of the ways by which countries can work together to reduce carbon emissions and slow global warming, so that mankind has time to adapt.

“In Singapore we see warmer weather, you may think it’s just a blip, but actually it’s a long-term trend, and it’s going to accentuate,” he said. “Africa and Kenya will also see extremes of weather, extremes of drought and floods, and it’s existential because human beings, cattle, wildlife – all are threatened when the climate gets extreme.”

Mr Ruto said the carbon trading market is an answer to climate change that moves the conversation away from finger-pointing to focus on ways for developing countries to finance the mitigation and adaptation actions they need to take to deal with the phenomenon.

Noting that 25 per cent of carbon trading in the African continent today takes place in Kenya, Mr Ruto said the agreement with Singapore underscores the opportunities for Kenya to work with various countries to help them meet their NDCs.