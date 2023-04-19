Boost for S’pore companies seeking African ventures with new office linking Commonwealth nations

SINGAPORE – Local companies looking to invest in somewhat unfamiliar regions such as Africa can seek additional help from a new office set up by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

The new centre, which opened earlier in April, aims to connect businesses to trade and investment opportunities across the 56-member nations of the Commonwealth by facilitating connections and partnerships.

It will also help Commonwealth businesses access the Singaporean market through high-level introductions and connections.

The CWEIC is a not-for-profit commercial organisation with a mandate from Commonwealth nations to promote trade, investment and the role of the private sector.

It has offices in key markets such as Australia, Bangladesh, the Caribbean, Gibraltar, Ghana, Kenya, Malta, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to its base in Britain.

Singapore already has strong trade and investment relations with most Commonwealth nations, especially large economies such as Britain, Canada, India, Australia and New Zealand.

But Singapore’s presence in Africa, a continent of 1.4 billion people spread over 54 countries at different stages of development with a combined nominal gross domestic product of US$3.1 trillion (S$4.13 trillion), is minimal.

Only a handful of companies, historically in agriculture and more recently in financial technology (fintech), have braved the continent’s political instability, its bureaucratic maze, regulatory hurdles and lack of infrastructure.

Olam International, Asiatic Agricultural and Tolaram Group are among the few large Singapore-based companies which have had a long presence in several African countries, while Adera Global, a Singapore-based fintech that just started its African operations in Cameroon, is one of the more recent arrivals.

There is no lack of local support.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has regional centres in Accra, Ghana (West Africa); Johannesburg, South Africa; and Nairobi, Kenya (East Africa).

The Singapore Business Federation’s (SBF) Global Connect also offers help for companies looking to expand into Africa.

However, Africa still represents just a fraction of Singapore’s total overseas investment, so help from the CWEIC will be welcomed.

The new facility here can help complement those efforts by EnterpriseSG and SBF, said Lord Jonathan Marland, chairman of the CWEIC.

“I’m not saying that we are world experts. I am saying we can help in our way and within that we can make the Commonwealth a smaller place,” he told The Straits Times.

Lord Marland, who was former British prime minister David Cameron’s trade envoy, said the centre’s representatives and hub offices spread across 21 Commonwealth member countries in Africa can help connect Singapore companies to business and government officials on the continent.