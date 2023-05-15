From luxury watches to sushi: Singaporeans blazing a trail in South Africa

CAPE TOWN - In 1995, Ms Christina Tan and her business partner made a preposterous decision: they would go to South Africa to sell high-end luxury goods such as designer handbags and fine Swiss watches.

The country had just held its first democratic election that brought Nelson Mandela to power, marking the end of the apartheid era, and Ms Tan felt the timing was propitious for their new business venture.

Fast-forward 28 years, and the CEO of Johannesburg-based GMT Investcorp said business continues to be brisk for the brands it represents, which include watchmaker Patek Philippe.

Ms Tan was among some 60 Singaporeans based in South Africa and the region whom Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met on Sunday evening, the same day he landed in Cape Town for a six-day visit to South Africa and Kenya.

“To a certain extent, Covid-19 actually brought us a lot more business - because we were all locked-down, we got a lot more local customers,” said Ms Tan, 57. “So business has boomed... I would just say it has more than doubled.”

At the reception, PM Lee said he was happy to finally be on his first official visit to South Africa, a trip he had wanted to make many years ago.

“I‘m here because South Africa is an important country in the world, because we have many friends in South Africa,” he said. “It’s important for us to keep in touch with them, to grow our friendship with them, and our growing economic ties with them as well.”

Like Ms Tan, the majority of attendees at the reception were Singaporeans based in South African cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg.

But some had flown in for the occasion from places like Harare, Gaborone, and Kigali, said Singapore’s High Commissioner to South Africa Zainal Arif Mantaha. These are the capitals of Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Rwanda, respectively.

While Singapore’s ties with the African continent have historically not been intense, there are actually many bright spots and opportunities for those looking to seize them, said PM Lee.

“(There’s) a lot of vibrance and, increasingly, business being done and Singaporeans going there: some staying there, and blazing new paths in new areas and starting things,” he said.

The prime minister said this energy was evident when he was in Rwanda in June 2002, when he met, among others, Ms Lam Shumei, a Singaporean who had started a modern chicken farm there.

This is happening all over Africa, in countries and cities big and small, he noted. While some are with Singapore firms or had sunk new roots due to marriage, yet others were out there starting something new, said PM Lee.