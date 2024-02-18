SIM-UOL students upset at having to pay extra fees to take exams online at British Council venue

SINGAPORE – Students in the Singapore Institute of Management-University of London (SIM-UOL) programme are up in arms over having to pay additional fees for their exams in May, as well as having a short deadline to do so.

In an e-mail sent to them on Feb 5, students were told they had to register for the exams by Feb 28 and pay an extra $203 per paper. This is on top of the examination fees, which can differ according to the course and number of modules taken.

Those who fail to pay the additional fees by the deadline would have to pay a late-stage registration fee of $244 for each paper instead. Those who do not pay will not be allowed to take the exams.

But students The Straits Times spoke to said the new fees made little sense because while they have to be at the British Council venue under invigilation, they will still take the exams online.

A final-year student, who wanted to be known only as Ms Eileen, said: “For the past three years, our exams were also done online, except they were home-based because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But now, we’re made to pay extra fees because they’re being held in another venue. Why couldn’t they be held in school? And if they need us to be present physically, why are the exams still being done online?”

The 23-year-old, who is pursuing a degree in banking and finance, felt that the requirement to be physically present to do online exams is redundant, and would rather the institution let students take their papers on campus, or at home to avoid the extra fees.

SIM is a private educational institution, with partnerships with various universities worldwide. UOL is one of those partners, and students in SIM-UOL study a syllabus set out by UOL member institutions, which include the London School of Economics and Political Science.

According to SIM’s website, SIM-UOL has 18 courses offering different qualifications, such as a bachelor’s degree or a post-graduate diploma. Exams for each module are held between May and June each year, with a resitting in October and November.

SIM’s website shows that students in the same programme as Ms Eileen have to pay $9,720 in exam fees for 12 full modules over three years. These fees do not take into account the newly imposed administrative fees for the examinations.

Besides the exam and administrative fees, they also have programme fees payable to SIM and UOL, and have to pay £10 (S$17) to use the online portal for each exam paper.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, students paid for the programme, and exam and online portal fees, with exams conducted remotely.