NUS to set up visitor centre, introduce guided walks for visitors to its campus

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) said on Feb 9 that it will be setting up a pop-up visitor centre from late July to provide its visitors a “meaningful and engaging experience”.

The initiative, which will also see the university introduce guided walks led by trained NUS student guides, will also help to manage and regulate visitor traffic on campus.

This comes after media reports on complaints from students from both NUS and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) about an influx of visiting foreign tourists on their campuses. The issues highlighted included large crowds taking up seats meant for students around the respective campuses and leaving a mess behind, long wait times for toilets, as well as packed campus shuttles and eateries including canteens.

A circular released by NTU on Feb 1 addressed to travel operators laid out measures regarding planned tours on its campus. This included entry fees, registration of tours and allocated time slots for approved group sizes.

In its media statement on Feb 9, NUS said that as it was an open campus, it will not be charging visitors any fees. “It is a privilege to be able to welcome visitors – locally and from abroad – who share in our mission and are interested to learn more about the university,” it said.

“At the same time, ensuring a conducive environment for the best learning experience of our students, preserving campus vibrancy for an immersive student life, and keeping our facilities such as laboratories and classrooms safe and secure are important priorities.”

NUS added that it is “mindful to minimise disruptions and safeguard the safety, security and privacy of our students and staff who are studying, working or living on campus”.

The new visitor programme will be up and running for the summer vacation season from late July 2024.

Until then, NUS said it will consult stakeholders and members of its community, including student leaders and its student union. It will also reach out to travel agencies to work out operational details such as tour registration, visitor route, and other arrangements, with the new measures announced when ready.