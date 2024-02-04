More S’porean students heading to Oxbridge: What’s fuelling them?

SINGAPORE – More students in Singapore are heading for Oxford University and Cambridge University, Britain’s most prestigious universities, with those from top schools here leading the pack.

Singapore’s Raffles Institution (RI) and Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) were the only two schools outside of Britain that featured in a league table ranking schools with the highest number of offers from Oxford University and Cambridge University, widely known as Oxbridge.

RI placed second with 37 offers from Oxford and 49 offers from Cambridge, while HCI came in fifth with 29 offers from Oxford and 34 offers from Cambridge.

Renowned British schools like Eton College and Westminster College made up the rest of the list of top 10 schools that was published by newspaper The Telegraph in 2023.

RI and HCI each send an average of 90 to 100 applications yearly to Oxford and Cambridge.

Overall, Oxford recorded 1,682 applications from Singapore from 2020 to 2022, compared with 1,515 from 2018 to 2020. Cambridge received 573 applications from Singapore in 2022, compared with 459 in 2019.

The growing popularity of these overseas institutions with students here is due in part to the amount of support they receive from their schools in this regard, as well as because of the strength of the schools’ alumni networks.

Schools like RI and HCI have departments that guide students on their overseas university applications – a tedious process that involves submitting personal statements, attending interviews and keeping track of deadlines to meet.

Students said the schools also conduct regular talks on overseas universities, offer one-to-one consultations, and remind them of important deadlines.

Counsellors from HCI’s education and career guidance unit discuss with students their educational paths and universities they can go to based on their interests and academic results.

“Throughout their time in HCI, students are exposed to information on programmes offered by various universities, and the entry requirements and application procedures of the institutions,” said a school spokesman.

For example, at its annual education, career and scholarship fair, students get to hear from local universities and scholarship partners.

Apart from facilitating visits and information sessions conducted by foreign universities, the education and career guidance unit also works with its network of alumni and university partners to support students in their journey towards higher educationn, said the HCI spokesman.

When contacted, RI declined to comment.

Other schools such as Nanyang Junior College and Victoria Junior College (VJC) have education and career guidance units and initiatives to prepare their students for overseas education.