Should you tell your boss that you have a mental health condition?

Having a mental health condition can make work life pretty challenging sometimes, so should you tell your bosses about it? How should you go about doing that and what can companies do to support their employees who have mental health challenges.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to two guests.

Min Hui is a suicide survivor and a volunteer at mental health charity Resillience Collective (RC).

She talks about her mental health journey and how it has been like for her to be open about her mental health conditions at work.

Nicholas lee is the executive director of RC. He shares his personal mental health story, what he has done for staff with mental health conditions and offers suggestions on what companies can do to support their employees recovering from mental health conditions.

1:56 Minhui’s mental health journey and how she let a suicidal thought pass.

4:24 What happened after Minhui told her bosses about her mental health conditions

8:41 How Minhui’s superior supported her after an unpleasant work episode

15:32 Nick’s pragmatic approach to his mental health condition

24:25 Involving HR when it comes to supporting mental health persons in recovery

30:50 Should you disclose your mental health conditions at the job interview?

Helplines

MENTAL WELL-BEING

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

COUNSELLING

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

ONLINE RESOURCES

mindline.sg

eC2.sg

tinklefriend.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

• carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

