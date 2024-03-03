Should universities use AI to select students?

In this third of a four-part series, Sandra Davie talks to Singapore Management University provost Timothy Clark about how artificial intelligence will impact higher education.

The Singapore Management University (SMU), which was the first university in Singapore to introduce personal statements for undergraduate admissions in 2000, will be doing away with them in 2024 because of ChatGPT.

Students who are applying for places in 2024 are being asked to give short responses to four questions, such as why they want to join the university that enrolled more than 2,500 first-year undergraduate students in 2023, the largest incoming cohort in SMU’s history.

SMU provost Timothy Clark said that in 2023, the university admissions office asked some of its staff to use ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to write personal statements. The staff found them to be “rather good”. So SMU decided to switch to asking applicants to respond to a series of short questions. Several other universities, both local and overseas, have also done away with personal statements for admissions.

Although some students interviewed admitted they may still use ChatGPT to help them answer the questions, Professor Clark advised students against using any sort of AI tools to craft their answers.

“They will be doing a disservice to themselves and affecting their chances of getting into SMU. We pose those specific questions because we want to understand the character, aspirations and motivations of a student. It will help us determine whether SMU is the right fit for them,” he said.

Just as AI is being used to make the first round of cuts for job applications, some universities around the world are also looking at whether AI can be used to select students. The University of Texas at Austin, for one, experimented with using AI to support the evaluation of its computer science PhD candidates, only to abandon it seven years later upon realising that it might reinforce existing stereotypes.

Prof Clark stated categorically that SMU is not considering using AI to screen students for admissions.

He said: “It goes against the very personalised and individualised approach that we take when it comes to admissions. We read every application. We look at their CCAs (co-curricular activities) in the school and outside. Some 70 per cent are shortlisted and asked to come for an interview. So really, we are looking at the potential of the candidate. If we use some kind of AI tool, the danger is that we may miss out on students who actually would have a successful experience with us.

“AI systems trained on historical data can perpetuate biases. AI cannot duplicate the nuance of a human conversation that might reveal insights into the applicant.”

But he agreed that well-developed AI tools can make the admissions process more efficient.

SMU, like many universities, uses chatbots on its admissions pages to answer frequently asked questions and to be able to provide support 24/7. Applicant tracking systems are now powered with AI so applicants can be sent personalised reminders about deadlines and invitations to open houses.

Prof Clark goes on to talk about the other opportunities, as well as threats that AI poses to higher education institutions.