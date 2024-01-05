China’s latest AI restrictions target scientific research

China is in the midst of an AI boom that was sparked by OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Wang Xintong, Xu Luyi and Li Zixuan

Updated
14 min ago
Published
14 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has banned the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to “directly generate” research project applications in newly released guidelines that aim to better regulate the rapidly evolving technology and its potential threat to scientific integrity.

Researchers are also prohibited from listing generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, as co-authors of scientific papers and from directly using unverified references generated by AI, according to the guidelines published late last month.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top