No ban on students using AI tool ChatGPT for schoolwork, but ethical use will be taught: IB

SINGAPORE - Students enrolled in International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes in Singapore will now be allowed to use content created by artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT in their schoolwork.

But any content generated by ChatGPT that students use in their essays should be credited and appropriately referenced, said IB, an organisation based in the Swiss city Geneva.

In response to queries, an IB spokesman said on Monday: “The IB will not ban the use of artificial intelligence software... That is the wrong way to deal with innovation.

“It is more sensible to adapt and teach students how to use these new tools ethically.”

The spokesman said that over the next few years, the use of this kind of software will become as routine as calculators and translation programmes.

And even if students use AI technology to produce content for their work, they are still expected to produce authentic work that represents their individual abilities, she added.

She said: “The use of ChatGPT or any other AI tool should be in line with the IB’s academic integrity policy, and we expect all of our schools to discuss with students the various types of academic misconduct.

“This means that students need to be aware that the IB does not regard any work produced – even only in part – by such tools, to be their own.

“Therefore, as with any quote or material from another source, it must be clear that any AI-generated text, image or graph included in a piece of work has been copied from such software.”

To avoid plagiarism, students must credit the software in the body of the text and appropriately reference it in the bibliography, she added.

The IB spokesman said teachers in IB schools will continue to hold regular meetings with students and use the opportunity to ask them about their ideas and expand on their arguments.

“This ensures the students’ works are true reflections of what they understand,” she said.

ChatGPT was launched by the artificial intelligence research and deployment company OpenAI last November. It is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversations based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

According to a study done by Swiss bank UBS, ChatGPT is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history. In January alone, a daily average of about 13 million unique visitors used ChatGPT.