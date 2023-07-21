She juggled part-time work with school since 14 and excelled in ITE

SINGAPORE - Ms Jade Yeo was just 14 years old when she started her first part-time job as a party host at a Nerf play centre, during the school holidays and on weekends.

The former Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School student wanted to earn her own pocket money, so she did not have to rely solely on her grandmother.

An only child, Ms Yeo was raised primarily by her grandmother since her parents divorced when she was born.

The 18-year-old also took up freelance make-up jobs while studying at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), and has joined her grandmother as a part-time server in a ramen joint near their home in Marine Parade.

“It made me more mature in the sense that I had to be very dependent on myself and I couldn’t really depend on my dad or mom financially. I don’t see it as a bad thing,” she said.

This instilled discipline in her.

“I would try to leave one to two days per week free to study. When I get into work mode and I want to finish a project, I always manage to do it ahead of time,” she said.

Despite her circumstances, the Nitec graduate in beauty and wellness emerged as one of ITE’s top performers in 2023, with a perfect grade point average of 4. She also won multiple awards, such as the Tay Eng Soon Gold Medal, which is given to an outstanding graduate from each of the three ITE colleges.

In April, Ms Yeo started ITE’s technical diploma in beauty and wellness management and is part of its pioneer batch of 30 students.

Choosing ITE over polytechnic was the right decision, she said. “I’m a very hands-on person… but I find that a lot of courses in polytechnic focus on science and maths. It’s not my thing.”

She knew she wanted to pursue a career in make-up and the beauty industry.

“I was introduced to cosplay in secondary school and started to practise doing make-up on myself and dressing up as anime characters. Make-up allowed me to express my creative freedom,” she said.