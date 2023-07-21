More flexibility and options for ITE students to progress to polytechnics

SINGAPORE - More Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students will be given the chance to move on to polytechnics from academic year (AY) 2027, as part of efforts to expand pathways and choices for students.

Those pursuing a Higher Nitec qualification at ITE will be guaranteed admission to a polytechnic course related to their Higher Nitec course, if they attain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or above, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday.

It expects about 1,000 students – the top 10 per cent of Higher Nitec graduates – to benefit from this change yearly.

This number is more than the current 900 graduates a year across 18 courses who qualify for polytechnic under the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP). The DPP was introduced in 2013 as a pathway for Normal (Academic) stream students to progress to the polytechnics.

With the removal of the Normal and Express labels under full subject-based banding in secondary schools in 2024, the DPP pathway in its current form will cease from ITE’s AY2028 intake.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who announced the change on Friday during ITE’s graduation ceremony at its Ang Mo Kio headquarters, said: “With this, all ITE upgraders are eligible to access a guaranteed place in polytechnic based on their efforts in ITE, regardless of past performance or entry point in ITE.

“For example, any student from the Higher Nitec in Accounting will get a place in a mapped course, such as the Diploma in Banking and Finance, if he or she meets the GPA requirement.”

The MOE said this is part of a broader set of changes to the admissions requirements for ITE and polytechnics.

Today, most Higher Nitec students who progress to polytechnics attain a net GPA of 2.5 and above, including bonus points for co-curricular activities, it said.

Thus, the minimum GPA for ITE students to qualify for polytechnics will be raised from 2 to 2.5, from the AY2027 polytechnic intake. This is to ensure students can better cope with the academic rigour of a polytechnic education, MOE said.

Apart from a polytechnic diploma, Higher Nitec graduates also have the option of upgrading via the work-study diploma and technical diploma programmes, which offer more hands-on training.

By 2025, both pathways will offer 1,800 places, up from 1,400 currently.