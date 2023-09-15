Security officer, 80, assaulted by man he spotted sleeping on public bench

SINGAPORE – An 80-year-old security officer was punched in the face by a man while patrolling in Bedok, after he told the man that sleeping on public benches was not allowed.

The incident, which took place on Monday, was recounted in a Facebook post by the Union of Security Employees (USE) on Friday.

It said Mr Kwek Moh Chai had been deployed at a public area in Bedok Central on Sunday night, and noticed a man sleeping on a public bench at about 2am the following day.

“(He) duly informed the man, who obliged and left,” the post said.

However, as Mr Kwek continued patrolling, he saw the same man sleeping on a bench again.

This time, the man spewed vulgarities before punching Mr Kwek in the face, resulting in his falling and breaking his spectacles.

Two people working in a nearby restaurant came to help Mr Kwek and restrained the man, the USE post said.

Mr Kwek had to be taken to hospital and was placed on medical leave, the union added.