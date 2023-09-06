Man arrested for allegedly hitting condo security officer, who is under probe for hurting child

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a security supervisor at his condominium in Pasir Ris.

Separately, the police are also investigating the security supervisor for allegedly hurting an 11-year-old child.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it was alerted to a case of physical abuse in July.

A security supervisor was allegedly punched on the left cheek at a Pasir Ris condominium, and had a high chair from the security post thrown at him by a man.

USE added that the man was the father of one of the young residents, from whom the security supervisor had confiscated laser pointers the previous day after trying to stop a group from playing with the pointers in the playground.

The union’s mediation services supervisor, Mr Murugason Muthusamy told The Straits Times on Wednesday: “The supervisor suffered superficial injury and went on medical leave.”

The police said on Wednesday that they received a call for help on July 11, at 12.40am, at 99 Pasir Ris Grove, the address of NV Residences. A 41-year-old man suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, they added.

“A 44-year-old man was subsequently arrested for causing hurt by an act which endangers life or the personal safety of others,” said the police, adding that they are separately investigating a case of voluntarily causing hurt involving the 41-year-old man, who allegedly hurt a boy.

“The 11-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and did not require medical assistance at the scene.”

Mr Murugason and USE assistant general secretary Ng Tiong Hian visited the supervisor, and gave him a gift and Quick Relief Fund vouchers. The fund helps union members who are in financial difficulty.

Twenty-three confirmed cases of abuse have been reported since January, Mr Murugason added.

“We are glad he is fine and (we) applaud his courage and professionalism,” the union said on Facebook.

“Our security officers play important roles as ascribed to them by law. They keep our homes and our families safe. We seek the public’s support to ensure a safe work environment for SOs (security officers).”

Amendments to the Private Security Industry Act came into force on May 1, 2022, with enhanced penalties for offences by those who intentionally harass, assault or hurt security officers.