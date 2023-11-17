SAF soldiers take part in military exercise with armies of Britain, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand

SINGAPORE – Soldiers from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) joined servicemen from the Australian, British, Malaysian and New Zealand armed forces for a 12-day land exercise in Darwin, Australia.

The exercise, conducted as part of the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), was held in Robertson Barracks in Northern Australia.

Called Exercise Suman Warrior, it is the first face-to-face exercise held after the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Nov 17.

It kicked off on Nov 6 and ended on Friday, with a focus on combined conventional operations.

A 26-man SAF delegation led by 3rd Battalion Commanding Officer Tay Jian Hua from the Singapore Infantry Regiment took part in the exercise.

Lieutenant-Colonel Tay, in the statement, said: “The exercise continues to provide an invaluable platform for professional interaction and exchange amongst the FPDA land forces.

“It enabled us to enhance cooperation and interoperability between our armies. The strong friendships forged with our counterparts will certainly strengthen our military ties in the years to come.”

The FPDA was set up in 1971, and is a key feature of Singapore’s defence framework. The SAF regularly takes part in other FPDA exercises like Exercise Bersama Lima and Exercise Bersama Shield, which continue to contribute to the regional security architecture.