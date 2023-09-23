Large training area allows greater scope of integrated sense and strike operations for SAF

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – It is 8am, and despite the very low temperature and strong winds, Second Lieutenant Aloysius Chua is already en route to his observation post to detect enemies.

The full-time national serviceman (NSF) from the 1st Commando Battalion is representing the elite unit as its detachment commander at Exercise Forging Sabre held in the United States, and his role is to call for both air and land strikes against threats.

Working in tandem with troops from the strike observer mission (Storm) team, he conducts lasing operations and identifies the coordinates of targets from the ground, allowing assets from the Singapore Army and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to take them down.

After a live-firing demonstration on Wednesday, about an hour’s drive away from Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, the 20-year-old said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to witness missile strikes happen at areas pinpointed by his team.

“As of now, I’m pretty sure I’m one of the few NSFs who have actually experienced an actual live drop regarding the air assets and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).

“From what I learnt here through the live firing, I can impart some knowledge (to my peers),” he said, adding that such operations are not possible in Singapore.

Such training experiences cannot be replicated in the Republic due to space constraints, but can be conducted in the US training area, which has an airspace 20 times the size of the island.