Automated systems, AI at the forefront of SAF exercise in the US

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – A bevy of new technologies, including robots and artificial intelligence (AI), are being put through their paces in a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) exercise in the United States.

An upgraded smart command post that can warn commanders of potential collateral damage, and unmanned systems that can survey the battlefield and inform troops of the situation as it unfolds are part of Exercise Forging Sabre – one of the SAF’s most complex and high-end overseas drills.

The biennial exercise, which runs from Sept 11 to 30, is taking place at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, with the airspace for the training area more than 20 times the size of Singapore.

About 1,100 people from the SAF and defence technology community are involved.

As part of the exercise, a new unmanned ground vehicle, as well as drones that can function autonomously are making their debut, alongside 10 of the upgraded F-16 fighter jets.

For the first time, the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft will showcase its automatic air-to-air refuelling capabilities when it comes to extending the endurance of fighter jets.

Other assets involved include 12 of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s F-15SG fighters, three Heron 1 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), six High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, as well as four AH-64D Apache helicopters.

These are joined by commando lasing and strike observers missions teams, who provide intelligence on targets from the ground.

The exercise has three aims, said exercise director (air) Brigadier-General Lim Kok Hong, including bringing the SAF’s four services together to “sense-make, decide and direct operations”, which allows them to hash out processes for the force to operate as a singular entity.

The 47-year-old added that it also aims to develop smarter warfighting systems, as well as function as a test bed for experimentation.

“Today, conflicts are a lot more uncertain, and it is a lot more challenging to find the targets and prosecute them. So we test the end-to-end process to allow people to identify the target, sense-make, quickly pass the information accurately to the shooter so that they can strike the target,” said BG Lim.

“This entire cycle is exercised over and over again with different scenarios so that we make sure we are ready for such uncertainties.”