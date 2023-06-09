S’porean student suffers fractured cheekbone, memory loss after crashing ATV against tree in Bali

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean student on holiday fractured his left cheekbone and suffered memory loss after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was riding crashed against a coconut tree in Ubud, Bali.

Mr Cheng Yu Heng, 23, cannot remember what happened during the accident on Saturday.

His mother flew to Bali on Sunday to help bring him back home, and they returned to Singapore the next day. Once back, they went to Sengkang General Hospital for treatment from a facial trauma expert.

The psychology student told The Straits Times he had flown to Seminyak, Bali with four friends on June 2. He intended to stay there for five days.

On June 3, Mr Cheng went to Ubud with his friends to ride an ATV – a four-wheel motorised vehicle also known as a quad bike.

The group had booked tickets with company Periwi Adventure Bali, to ride through the Ubud forested terrain.

Mr Cheng said the ATV he rode on was stiff and hard to control. As he went downhill, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a coconut tree.

The ATV guide, who was accompanying the group, took Mr Cheng to a nearby clinic, where the doctor recommended sending him to RSD Mangusada hospital in Badung.

There, he was found to have suffered a hairline fracture in his left cheekbone and was prescribed painkillers and antibiotics.

When asked how felt during his fall, Mr Cheng told ST: “I can’t even remember being in Bali.”

Ms Yeo Zhi Min, 23, one of Mr Cheng’s friends, recalled the accident.

“At first I wasn’t surprised because it’s his third crash”, she said, explaining that Mr Cheng and his friends crashed a few times into obstacles before the accident.