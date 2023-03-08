Singaporean badly injured in Johor road accident, another man dies

A 57-year-old Singaporean man was badly injured in a road accident in Mersing, Johor, on Tuesday, which left another man dead.

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that the other man was killed when the Nissan van the two men were in crashed into a 10-tonne lorry at Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang.

Mr Megat Omar Ismail, 57, who works at the Mihrimah Restaurant in Singapore, was seriously injured.

He is being treated at the Singapore General Hospital, according to Mr Abdul Hakim Mohamed Johan, 31, secretary of GISB Holdings Singapore which runs the Mihrimah Restaurant.

Reports said that Malaysian Md Shash Mohd Said, 60, died at the scene. Mr Abdul said Mr Shash was a friend of Mr Megat Omar.

The driver of the lorry, Mr Muhamad Fazli Bahri, 48, was unhurt, Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohamed Zainuddin Ahmad said in a statement.

Mr Zainuddin said his team was alerted to the accident at 11.53am on Tuesday. A fire engine and nine personnel were deployed to the scene.

He added that special rescue equipment was needed to extricate the two men, who were trapped in the van.

Correction note: In an earlier version of the story, Bernama news agency reported that Mr Megat Omar Ismail died in the accident, citing a statement from the Mersing Fire and Rescue Station. It was Mr Md Shash Mohd Said who died in the accident, while Mr Megat Omar was injured. We have edited the story to correct the error.

