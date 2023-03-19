Singapore-registered luxury car crashes into sedan in Johor, 4 Malaysians injured

A Singapore-registered Ferrari rear-ended a Toyota car along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway, causing the sedan to flip off the road and resulting in at least four injuries.

Malaysian police said the accident happened in Johor at 7.25am on Friday.

Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the Singaporean male driver of the white Ferrari lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the Toyota car.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when a luxury car driven by a 22-year-old foreigner on his way to Kuala Lumpur rear-ended the back of the victim’s car.

“As a result, both vehicles skidded to the right side of the road,” he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Kosmo!.

Mr Raiz Mukhliz said all four passengers in the Toyata car, who are Malaysians in their 50s, were slightly injured.

It is not known if the Ferrari driver was injured.

The police are currently investigating the accident.