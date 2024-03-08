S’porean artist Yip Yew Chong’s giant mural in Tamil Nadu city captures scenes of everyday life

SINGAPORE – When Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong got a call asking him to go to a city in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and adorn its walls with his colourful murals, he jumped at the chance.

Years ago, Mr Yip, 55, who is known for large murals depicting everyday life in places like Tiong Bahru, Little India and Kampong Glam, went to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in north India for his honeymoon.

But he had never been to the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where many Singaporean Indians trace their roots to.

He said: “The Coimbatore trip is my first to Tamil Nadu. Actually, I feel like finally, I get to see the ancestral place of many of my fellow Singaporean and Malaysian Tamil friends.”

During his three weeks in Coimbatore – the second-largest city in Tamil Nadu that is about 500km from the capital Chennai – he focused on painting a single mural on the walls of a residential building in a town called Ukkadam.

Measuring 15m by 14m, it features images of daily life, such as a drinks seller pouring tea, a woman making the rice and lentil pancakes thosai, among other things. Mr Yip said he drew inspiration from what he saw around him.

“Every evening, a pani puri pushcart stall would come and park right in front of the mural. I decided to add him to the mural as a life-sized part of the giant painting.” Pani puri is a popular Indian street snack featuring crispy, hollow, fried dough balls stuffed with savoury boiled potatoes and lentils.

He also decided to add in Tamil the phrase, “Come, let’s eat”, a nod to the many advertisements he saw on the walls of the city. He got the help of a typographer to make sure he got the words right.