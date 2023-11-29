60m-long painting by artist Yip Yew Chong on show at Raffles City Convention Centre

SINGAPORE – A 60m-long painting by local artist Yip Yew Chong, comprising 27 panels of his impressions of Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s, is on display in its entirety for the first time.
The unveiling on Nov 29 at the Raffles City Convention Centre was hosted by Fairmont Singapore, with Professor Tommy Koh as the guest of honour.
The work of art, I Paint My Singapore, is the Singaporean artist’s most ambitious one to date.
Mr Yip said the painting, which took 18 months to complete, reflects his memories from childhood and adolescence, periods which coincide with what he terms as Singapore’s “growing-up years”.
He also conducted historical research by going through hundreds of photographs, archived stories and transcripts.
“Where I identified certain places of interest, I tried to reach out to residents,” he said.
While researching the area near Woodlands Checkpoint, Mr Yip contacted a former resident of Kampong Lorong Fatimah – a Malay coastal village off Woodlands Road located just before the Causeway.
The last residents of the village had moved out in September 1989.
Mr Yip, who said he wanted to learn about their daily commute across the Causeway, was also inspired by stories shared by his social media community.
He used the stories to add more scenes and panels while working on his painting.
His selection of stories is not without some criticism.
“When I painted this scene or that scene, somebody will say, ‘Why not this and that? Why this?’” he said. “You have to explain, you have to balance. You can’t please everyone.”
He added that the painting may not be historically or geographically accurate but conveys his sincere artistic impression of Singapore.
“The painting is a work of art based on my memories, intended to represent the ambience of the place rather than document history,” he wrote in the accompanying picture spread book.
When first viewing the painting, visitors are recommended by Mr Yip to look at it from a distance to appreciate the diverse landscape of Singapore.
“After you have soaked in the panoramic view, you can step closer,” he said. “Look at the painting as if you are walking on the streets, driving through the roads, and even going inside the houses.”
Viewers can pick out and interpret the hundreds of stories depicted in the painting, such as a young Mr Yip and his family watching a Cantonese opera performance from the window of his childhood home in Chinatown.
In his speech, Prof Koh said Mr Yip’s attention to detail and heartfelt stories are the reason why he is so well loved by his fans.
“Not only (are you) a good artist, but you are also a good storyteller. You have many stories to tell,” added Prof Koh.
While Mr Yip hopes that the masterpiece of his career is yet to come, he said I Paint My Singapore is his most detailed and intimate work.
“It is the one piece that I hope all of Singapore will come to view,” he said. “It is also an expression of my love and tribute to Singapore.”
The painting can be viewed from Nov 30, 2023, to Jan 1, 2024, from 10am to 8pm at the Raffles City Convention Centre, Level 4.
Visitors can also watch Mr Yip at the same venue paint a new work of art live on Dec 12, 13, 19 and 26 from 1pm to 5pm.