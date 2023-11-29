60m-long painting by artist Yip Yew Chong on show at Raffles City Convention Centre

SINGAPORE – A 60m-long painting by local artist Yip Yew Chong, comprising 27 panels of his impressions of Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s, is on display in its entirety for the first time.

The unveiling on Nov 29 at the Raffles City Convention Centre was hosted by Fairmont Singapore, with Professor Tommy Koh as the guest of honour.

The work of art, I Paint My Singapore, is the Singaporean artist’s most ambitious one to date.

Mr Yip said the painting, which took 18 months to complete, reflects his memories from childhood and adolescence, periods which coincide with what he terms as Singapore’s “growing-up years”.

He also conducted historical research by going through hundreds of photographs, archived stories and transcripts.

“Where I identified certain places of interest, I tried to reach out to residents,” he said.

While researching the area near Woodlands Checkpoint, Mr Yip contacted a former resident of Kampong Lorong Fatimah – a Malay coastal village off Woodlands Road located just before the Causeway.

The last residents of the village had moved out in September 1989.

Mr Yip, who said he wanted to learn about their daily commute across the Causeway, was also inspired by stories shared by his social media community.

He used the stories to add more scenes and panels while working on his painting.

His selection of stories is not without some criticism.

“When I painted this scene or that scene, somebody will say, ‘Why not this and that? Why this?’” he said. “You have to explain, you have to balance. You can’t please everyone.”