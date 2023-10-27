EU calls for humanitarian pauses for Gaza aid as Israel raids enclave

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders urged pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks so humanitarian aid could be delivered to Gaza.

US President Joe Biden meanwhile told Iran’s supreme leader not to target US personnel in the Middle East.

Israel’s military, which has been carrying out limited raids into Gaza as it prepares for a ground incursion of the enclave, said early on Friday it was “currently conducting raids in the Gaza Strip as part of preparations for the next stage of the operation”.

Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli troops in at least two areas within the seaside enclave near the border with Israel early on Friday, Hamas-affiliated media reported.

Israeli military vehicles raided the central area of Al-Bureij and troops were clashing with militants near the border there, the reports said.

In the south, in a border area near the town of Rafah, Hamas militants were trading fire with Israeli troops, according to the reports.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports.

As the plight of Palestinian civilians grows more desperate, the issue of whether to have humanitarian pauses or ceasefire agreements in the Hamas-run coastal enclave will come before the 193-member UN General Assembly on Friday in a draft resolution submitted by Arab states calling for a ceasefire.

Unlike in the Security Council where resolutions on Gaza aid failed this week, no country holds a veto in the General Assembly. Resolutions are non-binding, but carry political weight.

Israel has bombarded the densely populated Gaza Strip following the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities. Israel says Hamas killed some 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostages.