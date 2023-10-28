Israel stepping up Gaza ground operations, UN demands humanitarian truce

JERUSALEM - Israeli air and ground forces widened their attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the military said, and the Palestinian militant group said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and demanded aid access to the besieged territory and protection of civilians.

While not binding, the resolution carries political weight, reflecting the global mood. It passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no.

In Gaza, local telecoms firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Internet and mobile phone services were cut off.

“In the last hours, we intensified the attacks in Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for Israel’s military, told a televised news briefing after dark on Friday. Israel’s air force was conducting extensive strikes on tunnels and other infrastructure, he said.

“In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” he said, raising the question of whether a long-anticipated ground invasion of Gaza may be beginning.

Hamas militants were clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza’s north-eastern town of Beit Hanoun and in the central area of Al-Bureij, the militant group’s armed wing said.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby would not comment on the expanded ground operation. But he said Washington supported Israel’s right to defend itself and added: “We’re not drawing red lines for Israel.”

Mr Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC that Israel was starting its payback against Hamas and “Gaza will feel our wrath tonight”

“They will continue to be on the receiving end of our military blows until we have dismantled their military machine and dissolve their political structure in Gaza,” he told Fox News. “When this is over, Gaza will be very different.”