S’pore’s proposed second marine park in Lazarus South, Kusu is home to rare rocky shore, coral habitats

SINGAPORE - Waters around Singapore may be murky and brown, but plans for a second marine park in the nation’s southern islands could offer people here with a glimpse of the rich marine life that lies under the sea.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced plans to designate the southern part of Lazarus Island and the reef off Kusu Island as the Republic’s second marine park on May 9. From critters hiding in rocky shores to intact coral reefs, the area is home to exceptionally rich marine life.

Speaking to the media on Lazarus Island, Mr Lee said: “When we finally designate the second marine park, it will enable us to strengthen marine and terrestrial conservation, will provide tremendous opportunities for education and research, and provide spaces for nature-based recreation done sensitively.”

The country’s first marine park – the 40 ha Sisters’ Islands Marine Park – was announced in 2014, and 2024 marks its 10th anniversary.

With a second marine park, island hoppers will have more opportunities to learn about marine biodiversity in the southern waters while enjoying recreational activities.

By 2025, the boundaries of the proposed marine park is expected to be finalised, after the National Parks Board (NParks) finishes discussions with government agencies and community partners.

The discussions will also cover the types of features and amenities, such as walking trails, that visitors can expect from the second marine park.

The authorities will also be working with heritage experts since Lazarus Island’s history is tied with the orang laut (sea nomads) and colonial Singapore, which stored ammunition dumps on the island, added Mr Lee.

Singapore’s first marine park comprises Big Sister’s Island, Small Sister’s Island, and the western reefs of both St John’s Island and Pulau Tekukor.

In the second half of 2024, Big Sister’s Island – which has been closed for enhancement works since 2021 – will reopen to the public with new features such as a forest trail and a lagoon tidal pool that people can snorkel in.

Lazarus and Kusu islands are a 30-minute boat ride from Marina South Pier.

Teeming with corals, fish and lobsters