S’pore’s green transition expected to increase clean energy sector workforce by 80% by 2032

SINGAPORE - As Singapore’s energy transition gains momentum, the clean energy workforce is expected to increase by 80 per cent by 2032, reaching around 2,700 workers.

The power sector is also expected to expand by hiring 800 workers – reflecting a 13 per cent growth over the same period – with jobs in electricity transmission and distribution solutions, low-carbon alternatives, solar energy, and smart grids.

These were some of the results from the Energy Market Authority’s (EMA) Energy Sector Manpower Survey 2022, which were revealed at the Energy Innovation 2023 event held at Marina Bay Sands on Friday.

The survey also found that Singapore residents currently make up 83 per cent of the clean energy workforce, which stood at 1,500 workers in 2022.

“The projected workforce growth thus augurs well for the job opportunities that will be available to Singapore residents,” said EMA in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling noted that in time to come, when Singapore deploys hydrogen and ammonia power generation technologies, workers who can operate and maintain these power plants will be needed.

The Republic is also pushing the envelope on energy innovation, as Singapore’s power sector contributes about two-fifths of total emissions today.

For instance, even as Singapore accelerates its solar deployment to reach at least 2-gigawatt peak by 2030, the Republic must also deal with its deal with the intermittency of solar, such as from cloud cover or urban shading, said Ms Low.

Hence, energy storage systems will be crucial. These act as batteries which help to store excess solar energy during low demand, and to provide an additional energy source during high demand.

With this mind, EMA launched a second grant call for energy storage solutions on Friday to encourage industry and researchers to co-develop solutions that are safe, cost-competitive and space-efficient.

Sembcorp deployed the first 285 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage solution on Jurong Island in 2022 in just six months. This is the largest in South-east Asia to date and the fastest in the world of its size to be deployed, said Ms Low.

The battery storage system can also provide reserves to the power grid, which can free up power generation plants to generate more electricity to meet demand when needed.