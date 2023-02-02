Sembcorp opens S-E Asia’s largest energy storage system on Jurong Island to boost solar power supply

SINGAPORE - To ensure a continuous supply of solar energy even on cloudy and rainy days, a new, large-scale battery storage system has been built on Jurong Island.

Made up of more than 800 large-scale battery units that can be individually moved and installed, the system stores excess solar energy generated in the day to be used at times of higher electricity demand.

The Sembcorp Energy Storage System spans two hectares of land in the Banyan and Sakra region on Jurong Island, or the equivalent of four football fields, the company said on Thursday.

Said by Sembcorp to be the largest in South-east Asia, it offers a solution to intermittent power generation, long a problem for countries as they shift towards renewable sources of energy.

The storage system helps to regulate electricity supply and demand more efficiently, enhancing the resilience of the electricity grid.

Sembcorp said that the energy storage system has a maximum storage capacity of 285 megawatt hour (MWh), and can meet the electricity needs of around 24,000 four-room HDB households for one day, in a single discharge.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, who officiated the launch of the battery power system, noted that when there is heavy cloud cover or rain, solar power efficiency drops significantly.

“So with the energy storage systems, we can store excess power that is generated during the peak production periods for use at other times,” he said.

Mr Koh Chiap Khiong, Sembcorp Industries’ chief executive of Singapore and South-east Asia, who was also present at the launch, said that more than 3,000 megawatt hours of energy have been discharged from the battery to the grid since the system began operating late last year.

The battery storage system can also provide reserves to the power grid, which can free up power generation plants to generate more electricity to meet demand when needed, said the company.

Energy Market Authority’s (EMA) chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said that the large-scale energy storage system will complement Singapore’s efforts to maximise solar adoption, by storing and delivering energy despite the intermittent nature of solar power.

He also noted that the storage system marked Singapore’s ability to store at least 200 megawatts of electricity three years ahead of time.

EMA had previously set a target for the country to deploy at least 200MWh of energy storage, with the shift towards renewables, at some time past 2025.