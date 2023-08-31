Singapore must maintain drive to innovate in the face of challenges: SM Teo

SINGAPORE - There will always be challenges facing Singapore, but what matters is that the nation maintains the “daring, drive, (and) the determination to create innovative solutions and execute them effectively”, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Thursday evening.

“That approach got us here and will allow us to navigate the way ahead with well-founded confidence.”

He was speaking at a two-hour dialogue organised by the Nanyang Technological University’s Students’ Union, an annual event that invites ministers and students to discuss current issues.

About 240 university students attended Thursday’s event, held at the university’s Lee Kong Chian Lecture Theatre, that focused on Singapore’s path ahead.

In his 50-minute opening address, Mr Teo highlighted four major challenges that Singapore is confronted by today – geopolitics, climate change, technology and changes to its society.

Amid these challenges, national education remains the key to giving citizens a well-founded confidence in the country’s future, he said.

There are four components to doing so – sound analysis based on facts, devising innovative strategies, contextualising them for the situation, and having the courage, commitment and capacity to execute these strategies effectively.

“We must assess our situation, based on the reality of our circumstances, the external environment, as well as our own strengths and weaknesses… Then we can devise the correct strategies,” he said.

Issues related to social cohesion are some of the most thorny and difficult ones that Singapore has to deal with, said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Through the nationwide Forward Singapore engagement exercise led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, a consensus has emerged, and the key shifts have been highlighted, he noted.

These include areas such as Singapore’s approach to success and skills, its system of social support and strengthening the sense of “us” and “we” in place of “I” and “me”.

Over the years as an MP, Mr Teo said he had learnt to pay attention not only to what is shouted most loudly but also to “what goes on, often quietly, and without fight”.