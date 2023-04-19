Remain united, be go-getters and uphold S’pore’s reputation amid grave global situation: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans must remain united, maintain the go-getting spirit and uphold the country’s good standing in the world, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

Amid an unprecedented global situation that is graver than what Singapore has experienced for a very long time, it is important that the nation stays united. Singapore must not allow itself to be divided among fault lines or turn inwards like what other countries with larger populations and domestic markets are doing, he said.

PM Lee spent over a third of his 50-minute speech in Parliament laying out the challenges facing Singapore strategically and economically, and the implications for the country.

While its relationships with neighbours like Indonesia and Malaysia are close, stable and encouraging, the situation further afield has turned much more troubling, even dangerous, he warned.

“Singaporeans need to realise the gravity of the external situation. We are facing not just one storm, but several,” he said on the third day of the debate on the President’s Address. The address had laid out the key priorities of the Government going into the second session of the 14th Parliament.

The storms include the Russia-Ukraine war, deepening hostility between the United States and China, as well as protectionism undermining the multilateral trading system.

PM Lee called for continued unity as he noted that Singaporeans have come through repeated challenges over the last six decades because they have worked together, taken adversity in their stride and kept faith with one another.

Elsewhere, opposing groups are getting worked up, mobilising their followers and pitting citizens against each other, said PM Lee.

“In Singapore, when faced with a divisive issue, our approach has always been to find the middle way, bridge the differences, strike compromises and heal divisions. Not grand posturing; not playing cultural or identity politics; not dividing and polarising people,” he said.

“Our instinct always is to keep Singaporeans together. We have to keep on thinking and acting like this. Please do not take our harmony for granted. It is a very precious thing and very fragile. We must continuously work on it, and build up our social cohesion and national strength.”

The troubled external environment will create new stresses and strains in society, which must not divide Singaporeans along fault lines in society, such as the “haves” versus “have nots” or “locals” versus “foreigners” or between different races and religions, said PM Lee.

High inflation from the war will cause difficulties for many households, especially lower- and middle-income families, he said.

Tensions between China and the US will expose the population to “emotional pulls, commercial pressures and influence campaigns, from one side or the other, to take their point of view and support their cause”.