More trade associations seeking help to navigate business challenges: SCCCI

SINGAPORE - When escalating energy costs strained the businesses of its members, the Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Association sought help from the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) in February.

Mr Eugene Tay, the association’s president, told The Straits Times that this led to valuable engagement opportunities with government agencies such as the Energy Market Authority for advice on managing energy costs.

It included approaching new energy retailers for longer-term lower-priced contracts, exploring operations during off-peak hours, and tapping flexible pricing contracts to manage energy cost fluctuations.

The association’s members also held dialogues with the Ministry of Manpower and Enterprise Singapore to address their manpower shortages.

Another trade association that needed help was the Kranji Countryside Association (KCA). With SCCCI’s guidance, it successfully applied for funding support from the Singapore Tourism Board to transform Kranji Countryside into an eco-tourism destination for local and overseas visitors.

It also developed new digital marketing channels to help its members deliver content to its target audience, said KCA president Malcolm Ong.

SCCCI has seen more trade associations seeking its help, with a 30 per cent increase in issues raised in the past one to two years, said Mr Thomas Pek, chairman of the chamber’s trade association committee (Tacom).

About 80 per cent of the issues are complex ones that need more time to resolve, he added.

Common challenges raised include manpower shortage, rising costs and changing business trends like sustainability.

SCCCI, which was established in 1906, has close to 160 trade association members.

It established Tacom in 2017 to drive the transformation and development of trade associations in Singapore in four main areas: promoting industry development initiatives, driving capability development, catalysing cross-industry collaborations and conveying the trade associations’ perspectives, feedback and suggestions to the Government.

Tacom has 13 trade association members from different industry sectors. Its current adviser is Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

Mr Pek, who is also the owner of Tai Hua Food Industries, said that as Singapore’s economy undergoes transformation, it is “imperative that SCCCI partners and assists its trade association members to transform and upgrade, particularly those in the traditional industries, in order to stay relevant and thrive in the new economy”.