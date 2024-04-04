S’pore approves lab-grown quail for consumption here

SINGAPORE – Consumers could soon get a taste of cultivated quail, after Australian alternative protein firm Vow has received the regulatory approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to sell their product here, the second such company to do so.

The Forged Parfait, sold under the cultured meat brand Forged, was unveiled in a media tasting at the Mandala Club’s Mori restaurant on April 3, where it was paired with four dishes, including a Hokkaido wagyu sandwich and a savoury cannoli paired with caviar.

Resembling a creamy liver pate, the Forged Parfait had a rich, umami flavour to it, with slightly gamey undertones.

From the get-go, the firm set its sights on more unorthodox types of meat, so it would not have to compete on taste with “real meat”, said Vow’s co-founder and chief executive George Peppou.

“People have a general vibe of what quail tastes like, but they don’t have a very distinct impression of its taste as they would with other conventional types of meat,” he said.

He said the company had wanted to create a product that was “distinctly different” from meat that consumers are already accustomed to, such as chicken, pork or beef.

With the parfait, which is produced in Sydney, the company had worked to bring out the “gaminess of quail” by mixing it with different ingredients like butter, seasoning and cognac.

Starting with a small sample of cells taken from a Japanese species of quail, scientists identified and isolated the cells that would contribute to the parfait’s taste and texture.

These cells were then moved to a bioreactor – a stainless steel tank similar to the ones found in a brewery – to help recreate the natural growth conditions needed for the quail cells to proliferate.

Mr Peppou said Vow received approval from the SFA for the sale of cultivated quail as a food ingredient. The process took around 15 months.

The licence gives the firm the flexibility to develop all kinds of quail-derived food products, including whole meat cuts, without the need for further approval from the authorities.

The Forged Parfait is part of a $289 seven-course omakase menu with alcoholic drink pairings at Mori from April 12 to 27.

Without revealing further details, Mr Peppou said the company is working with other restaurants here for a slate of product launches using cultivated quail as the key ingredient.

The company is also looking at launching production plants at a few locations globally as it continues to expand its operations.

Amid cost-cutting pressures, the global cultivated meat industry is facing numerous headwinds.